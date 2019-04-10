At least 1,000 participants from the Kumasi Technical University, the KATH Nursing Training College and 20 other fitness clubs are billed to rock the metropolis.

The 10-kilometer walk is being put together by Mamedia Ventures with support from communication giants, MTN, and State Insurance Company.

At the launch at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday the Head, Transfusion Medical Unit of KATH, Dr Shirley Owusu-Ofori, said

blood donors were 88 per cent less likely to suffer a heart attack than those who do not donate.

She said KATH agreed on Easter Saturday because it coincides with the commemoration of the shedding of blood by Jesus Christ to save mankind.

"In every situation, surgery, trauma, severe anaemia and complications of pregnancy blood is needed therefore it becomes imperative for us to support our hospitals to have a regular source of blood or donations," Dr Owusu-Ofori said.

The CEO for Mamedia Ventures, Nii Maale-Adsei, said talks were underway with some members of corporate Ghana to join in the walk and help stock KATH blood bank.

A number of companies are also expected to pull resources together to refresh the athletes and provide gifts to the students.

He expressed gratitude to the media for allowing their platforms to market the event.