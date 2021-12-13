RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Man Utd and PSG to clash again in Champions League last 16

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Former Russian international Andrey Arshavin produced Manchester United's name from the hat in Monday's draw

Former Russian international Andrey Arshavin produced Manchester United's name from the hat in Monday's draw Creator: Richard JUILLIART
Former Russian international Andrey Arshavin produced Manchester United's name from the hat in Monday's draw Creator: Richard JUILLIART

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain will meet in the Champions League for the third time in four seasons after being paired together in Monday's draw for the last 16.

Recommended articles

PSG will be at home in the first leg in February in a tie that will see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo come up against each other.

Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich were drawn together in the other standout tie, while holders Chelsea will face French champions Lille.

Messi moved to Paris in August just before his old rival Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford for a second spell.

United famously beat PSG in the last 16 in 2018/19 at the start of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign as manager, recovering from a 2-0 loss at home in the first leg to win the return 3-1 and advance on away goals.

The clubs also met in the group stage last season, with the away side winning on each occasion.

Despite the signing of Messi, Mauricio Pochettino's PSG finished second in their group this season behind Manchester City, while United topped Group F ahead of Villarreal.

Pep Guardiola's City will play Villarreal, who beat United on penalties in last season's Europa League final and qualified for the last 16 ahead of Atalanta.

Meanwhile Liverpool will play Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg, who are through to the knockout phase for the first time.

Record 13-time European champions Real Madrid were drawn against two-time former European Cup winners Benfica, with the first leg in Lisbon.

Inter Milan play Ajax and Portuguese champions Sporting will take on Juventus.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Asamoah Gyan: Ex-Ghana striker earned nearly £3 million per goal while playing in China

Asamoah Gyan: Ex-Ghana star earned £3 million per goal while playing in China

No amount of money will make me sell my father’s iconic cap – Robert Mensah’s son

No amount of money will make me sell my father’s iconic cap – Robert Mensah’s son

Watch: PSG uses Rocky Dawuni’s song to celebrate Messi’s 7th Ballon d’Or

Watch: PSG uses Rocky Dawuni’s song to celebrate Messi’s 7th Ballon d’Or

Blame GFA for Dominic Adiyiah’s failure to become Gyan’s replacement – Dan Quaye

Blame GFA for Dominic Adiyiah’s failure to become Gyan’s replacement – Dan Quaye