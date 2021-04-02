Man Utd ask for fans help in anti-racism battle

"We challenge our fans, and indeed fans of every club, to watch this and think about their own favourite memories, their top teams and their most celebrated players," United group managing director Richard Arnold said.

"How different would those memories be without the diversity of some of the best players in the world who have graced our game and our club?

"Sadly, footballers across the country continue to receive abuse online, seemingly without fear of censure.

"It is not good enough for us all to sit silently on the sidelines when we see or read racist remarks or behaviour.

"Inaction has a consequence. We must call it out. We must not tolerate it. If you see it or read it -- report it."