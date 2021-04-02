RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Man Utd ask for fans help in anti-racism battle

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Manchester United have set up an online system encouraging supporters to report incidents of racism and other hate crimes.

Manchester United have launched an online system for fans to report instances of online racist abuse such as their Brazilian midfielder Fred suffered last month

POOL

United's "See Red" campaign follows Arsenal's launch earlier this week of an action plan called #StopOnlineAbuse.

Recommended articles

United stars Antony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Fred have all been subjected to racist abuse this season.

Fred hit back saying "we cannot feed that culture" of racism after he was racially abused following his side's FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Leicester.

Former Arsenal star Thierry Henry recently quit all his social media platforms in protest at the rise in internet abuse.

"We challenge our fans, and indeed fans of every club, to watch this and think about their own favourite memories, their top teams and their most celebrated players," United group managing director Richard Arnold said.

"How different would those memories be without the diversity of some of the best players in the world who have graced our game and our club?

"Sadly, footballers across the country continue to receive abuse online, seemingly without fear of censure.

"It is not good enough for us all to sit silently on the sidelines when we see or read racist remarks or behaviour.

"Inaction has a consequence. We must call it out. We must not tolerate it. If you see it or read it -- report it."

United will collaborate with the Premier League "to escalate any complaints received to the social media platforms and the relevant authorities."

The club also urged social media platforms to punish the "online racists" with "tough action".

pi/smg/nr

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

24-year-old marriage collapses as man finds out the first 3 of 4 children are for wife’s boss

I’m a rich young woman married to a rich man - Fella Makafui brags as she drops hot new photo

Lil Nas' bloody 'Satan shoes' rakes in over $600K as all 666 pairs sold out in 1 minute

4 deep secrets you should never tell your partner

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Masquerades kneel as pastor prays for them in public

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Zion Felix speaks on losing YouTube account after hacker streamed video about Elon Musk

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you [Today]