Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard till take his Aston Villa side to Old Trafford for a FA Cup third round tie against Manchester United as Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City drew lower league opposition on Monday.
Man Utd to face Gerrard's Villa in FA Cup third round
Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa will face Manchester United in the FA Cup third round
Villa beat United away 1-0 earlier this season under former boss Dean Smith prior to his sacking which paved the way for Gerrard to return to the Premier League.
National League side Chesterfield will travel to European champions Chelsea.
Liverpool host Shrewsbury, while City travel to League Two Swindon.
Holders Leicester were paired at home to Watford in one of two other all-Premier League ties along with Leeds' trip to West Ham.
The ties will be played from January 7-10.
Draw in full:
Boreham Wood/St Albans v AFC Wimbledon
Yeovil v Bournemouth
Stoke v Leyton Orient
Swansea v Southampton
Chelsea v Chesterfield
Liverpool v Shrewsbury
Cardiff v Preston
Coventry v Derby
Burnley v Huddersfield
West Brom v Brighton
Kidderminster v Reading
Leicester v Watford
Mansfield v Middlesbrough
Hartlepool v Blackpool
Hull v Everton
Bristol City v Fulham
Tottenham v Morecambe
Millwall v Crystal Palace
Port Vale v Brentford
Swindon v Manchester City
Wigan v Blackburn
Luton v Harrogate
Birmingham v Plymouth
Manchester United v Aston Villa
Wolves v Sheffield United
Newcastle v Cambridge
Barnsley v Ipswich/Barrow
Peterborough v Bristol Rovers
West Ham v Leeds
QPR v Rotherham
Charlton v Norwich
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh