Manchester United finally fire Erik Ten Hag

"Erik Ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men's first-team manager. Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024."

The statement continued: "We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future."

Former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will step in as interim head coach, backed by the current coaching staff, while the search for a permanent manager begins.

United's poor form has left them 14th in the Premier League, with just 11 points from their first nine games. Ten Hag's dismissal follows their latest defeat, a 2-1 loss to the Hammers West Ham United on Sunday afternoon.

Who's next in line?

Speculation is already rife about Ten Hag's replacement. Brentford's Thomas Frank is a favorite among some United decision-makers, while sporting director Dan Ashworth is said to be keen on Eddie Howe, following their successful collaboration at Newcastle. Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has also been linked to the role, and reports from Spain suggest former Barcelona boss Xavi has been in talks with United officials.