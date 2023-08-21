ADVERTISEMENT
Breaking: Mason Greenwood released by Manchester United

Emmanuel Ayamga

Manchester United have announced that young striker Mason Greenwood will leave the club following the conclusion of its internal investigation.

The 21-year-old has been suspended since January 2022 when he was charged with rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, following allegations by his girlfriend.

The charges were eventually dropped earlier this year after a withdrawal of key witnesses, with the player even returning to individual training.

Last week, The Athletic reported that the club was planning on bringing back the young forward, which led to backlash from a section of the fans.

In a statement released on Monday, Manchester United said they have come to an agreement with Greenwood to mutually part ways.

Read the club’s full statement below:

Manchester United has concluded its internal investigation into the allegations made against Mason Greenwood.

Our process commenced in February 2023, following all charges against Mason being dropped. Throughout, we have taken into account the wishes, rights and perspective of the alleged victim along with the club’s standards and values, and sought to collate as much information and context as possible. This has required us to proceed with sensitivity and care to obtain evidence not in the public domain, including from those with direct knowledge of the case.

Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged. That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.

All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.

