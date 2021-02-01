The former Asante Kotoko midfielder registered the only goal of the game as Legon Cities edged Inter Allies to chalk their first away victory of the season.

The Ghana U20 star tapped in from close range in the 12th minute to give the Royals the points for their second successive win in the Ghana Premier League.

He was subsequently named the Man of the Match in the game and took home a brand new Nasco phone device.

Reacting to his first goal on his social media handle, he said, "What a feeling, my first goal of the sesaon, first goal for Legon Cities and MVP of the match. Aseda to God Almighty, to my play mates and the Technical Team for this achievement. Am grateful"

Anim Cudjoe is expected to join the Ghana's U-20 team the Black Satellites of Ghana as they begin preparations ahead of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations to be held in Mauritania this month.