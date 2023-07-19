ADVERTISEMENT
Maxwell Konadu joins Nsoatreman as new head coach

Evans Annang

Former Black Stars coach Maxwell Konadu has been appointed as the coach of Ghanaian Premier League side Nsoatreman Football Club.

The former Kumasi Asante Kotoko player has penned a 2-year deal with Bono Region based side.

In a statement on the social media of the club, it said Coach Maxwell Konadu has been recruited on a two-year contract ahead of the 2023/24 football season.

“With So Much Relief And Satisfaction, We Seize This Moment To Announce That The 1992 Olympic Games Bronze Medalist 🥉(As A Football Player), Former National Team Player And Coach For Ghana 🇬🇭, @GhanaLeague Winner (As A Coach) And Former Head Coach To Some Elite Ghanaian Football Clubs, @Konadu4Maxwell (DON CAPELLO) Has Penned Down A 2️⃣ Year Deal With Us.

“YOU ARE WELCOME, DON,” the statement from Nsoatreman FC said.

Maxwell Konadu resigned from fellow Premier League side Legon Cities earlier last week.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
