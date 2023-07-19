Maxwell Konadu joins Nsoatreman as new head coach

In a statement on the social media of the club, it said Coach Maxwell Konadu has been recruited on a two-year contract ahead of the 2023/24 football season.

“With So Much Relief And Satisfaction, We Seize This Moment To Announce That The 1992 Olympic Games Bronze Medalist 🥉(As A Football Player), Former National Team Player And Coach For Ghana 🇬🇭, @GhanaLeague Winner (As A Coach) And Former Head Coach To Some Elite Ghanaian Football Clubs, @Konadu4Maxwell (DON CAPELLO) Has Penned Down A 2️⃣ Year Deal With Us.