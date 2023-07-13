ADVERTISEMENT
Maxwell Konadu quits as Legon Cities head coach – Reports

Evans Annang

Maxwell Konadu has stepped down from his role as the coach of Ghanaian Premier League side Legon Cities, Max FM has reported.

According to the report, the former Black Stars manager left the Accra based club due to some unresolved differences.

Sources familiar with the situation said it appears that the financial situation at Legon Cities has become dire, resulting in discontent among the squad.

Furthermore, sources claim that the manager had recently clashed with the club's management over player transfers, exacerbating the strained relationship between the parties involved.

During his tenure, Maxwell Konadu guided Legon Cities FC to a commendable finish in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

In other news, former Ghanaian Premier League side Ashantigold has been suspended indefinitely from football activities.

This decision was made at 29th congress session of the Ghana FA at KNUST Great Hall in Kumasi.

The motion was moved by the administrative manager of Dreams FC Ameenu Shardow, for the Obuasi-based club to be suspended.

After a vote by headcount was conducted, 67 voted in favour of suspension while 17 voted against the motion.

This decision was taken due to the club's dealing with banned officials Kwaku Frimpong and Emmanuel Frimpong, which constitutes a serious violation of both GFA Statutes and the FIFA Statutes.

Evans Annang
