RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Mbappe strikes as PSG keep pressure on Lille

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Kylian Mbappe's goal set Paris Saint-Germain on their way to a 4-1 win at Strasbourg on Saturday as Mauricio Pochettino's side moved back to within three points of leaders Lille in the Ligue 1 title race.

Kylian Mbappe (R) got PSG's opening goal in a 4-1 win at Strasbourg on Saturday

AFP

Pablo Sarabia and Moise Kean also scored in the first half while Leandro Paredes netted the fourth from a free-kick as PSG made short work of a trip to Alsace that fell in between the two legs of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich.

Recommended articles

Youngster Moise Sahi pulled a goal back for Strasbourg but the defending champions bounced back from losing at home to Lille last weekend and closed the gap on the leaders after they triumphed 2-0 at Metz on Friday.

Mbappe had netted twice in PSG's stunning 3-2 win away to Bayern on Wednesday which gave them the upper hand before the return leg in Paris this coming Tuesday.

Pochettino made seven changes to his team from the match in Germany, with Neymar one of the players to drop out as he began a two-game domestic ban following his red card against Lille.

Captain Marquinhos also missed out after coming off injured in midweek, but Mbappe kept his place.

After Adrien Thomasson crashed an early shot off the post for Strasbourg, Mbappe opened the scoring in the 16th minute, collecting a Paredes pass and cutting into the box from the left before placing his shot through the legs of goalkeeper Matz Sels from a tight angle.

It was Mbappe's 21st Ligue 1 goal of the season and his 33rd in all competitions in 39 games.

Sarabia was handed a rare start and the Spaniard took advantage to make it 2-0 before the half-hour mark, controlling a Danilo Pereira pass on the edge of the box and slotting low into the corner.

Italian striker Kean added another on the stroke of half-time, firing home first-time from Mbappe's pass for his 18th goal since signing on loan from Everton.

Malian youngster Sahi pulled one back for Strasbourg within moments of coming on for just his second Ligue 1 appearance shortly after the hour mark, but Argentina midfielder Paredes secured PSG's victory from a 79th-minute free-kick given for a foul on Mbappe.

Lille's win at Metz on Friday was secured thanks to second-half goals by Turkish duo Burak Yilmaz and Zeki Celik after goalkeeper Mike Maignan saved an early penalty by Aaron Leya Iseka.

Third-placed Monaco host bottom side Dijon on Sunday before Lyon, in fourth, face Angers.

Marseille, who are sixth, go to Montpellier later on Saturday.

as/jc

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Couple & guests spend wedding night sitting outside as punishment for breaking Covid-19 rules

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

“We’re just maltreating women in the name of polygamy” – Sheikh Tawfik to Muslim men

My sons are womanisers - Afia Schwarzenegger reveals (VIDEO)

Abena Korkor goes wild again on social media with another nude post (VIDEO)

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Confidence Haugen dazzles in a sparkly green sheer dress for her star-studded 47th birthday celebration

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

Trending

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

5 signs he feels guilty for hurting you

African Couple Cooking