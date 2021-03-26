These days, footballers are even competing with models on who the most stylish individuals are. They drive in flashy cars, wear fancy clothes and earn millions of dollars in annual wages.

For this reason, there are always tabloids looking to get into the inner circles of these stars. How much do they earn? What do they spend their monies on? Where do they usually hang out?

Another interesting topic about footballers is their Wives And Girlfriends (WAGs), as their fans want to know who they are dating.

Here are the WAGs of Ghana's famous footballers:

Menaye Donkor (Sulley Muntari)

Sulley Muntari and Menaye Donkor with their son Jamal

Menaye is a businesswoman, entrepreneur, philanthropist and a former beauty queen who was named Miss Universe Ghana.

She also represented Ghana in Miss Universe 2004. She was named the sexiest footballer wife in Africa in 2014, and well we agree.

Florence Dadson (David Accam)

David Accam and wife Florence Dadson

Florence Dadson is the wife of US-based Ghanaian footballer David Accam. The couple, who are both footballers, tied the knot in January 2019.

Accam has previously played for the Black Stars while Florence was also a key player for the Black Queens.

Faila Alhassan (Fatau Dauda)

Fatau Dauda and wife, Faila Alhassan

Fatau Dauda and his long-time girlfriend Faila Alhassan tied the knot in a glamorous traditional wedding ceremony in March 2021.

And as friends and colleagues in the same field, Fatau Dauda got the backing of top Ghanaian international football stars to make the occasion a memorable one.

Former Black players Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari and Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu were also in attendance.

Gifty Gyan (Asamoah Gyan)

Asamoah Gyan and Gifty

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan is married to Gifty Gyan, although the couple in the process of divorcing.

While the divorce proceedings are ongoing in court, the pair have had some good moments in the past and are blessed with a child.

Abena Asamoah (Kwadwo Asamoah)

Kwadwo Asamoah and wife, Abena

Abena is a university graduate and wife of Kwadwo Asamoah. The couple have been married since 2012.

Unlike the other WAGs she keeps a very low profile, although she currently stays with her husband and kids in Italy.

Omega Inkoom (Samuel Inkoom)

Samuel Inkoom and his wife, Omega

Omega Inkoom is one of the hottest celebrity wives in Ghana. She is not just a hot woman; she is very confident and a loyal wife. She owns several boutiques in her name and wears some of the finest clothes.

Yvonne Ayew (Dede Ayew)

Andre Ayew and his wife, Yvonne

Yvonne Ayew is the wife of Ghana and Swansea City forward Andre Ayew. The couple have a child called Imani.

Yvonne is always seen around the footballer and both have the same tattoo of their child on their arms.

Nabuza Wakaso (Mubarak Wakaso)

The Wakaso family

Unlike the other WAGS, Nabuza keeps her marriage a very low profile, having been married to Mubarak Wakaso for over seven years. The couple are blessed with four kids.

Dyen Addy (David Addy)

David Addy and wife Dyen

Dyen is a university graduate in Business Economics and the wife of Ghanaian left-back David Addy. She was born in Germany but based in the United Kingdom (UK).

Addy married his long-time girlfriend at a private ceremony in Accra in June 2013.

Tracy Adiyiah (Dominic Adiyiah)

Dominic Adiyiah and his wife, Tracy

Ghana striker Dominic Adiyiah became a father after his wife Tracy gave birth to a baby boy in January 2014. Adiyiah and Tracy got married in 2013. Tracy is the sister of Dyen, the wife of footballer David Addy.

Pamela Agyei (Daniel Agyei)

Daniel Agyei and his wife, Pamela

Pamela Donkor is the wife of former Black Satellites goalkeeper Daniel Agyei. Agyei and Pamela got married at the Living Word Outreach Ministries in Amsterdam in 2013.