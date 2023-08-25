ADVERTISEMENT
Memunatu Sulemana: Ex-Black Queens keeper says coach made her abort twin babies (Video)

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Black Queens goalkeeper Memunatu Sulemana has disclosed that she was once pregnant with twins but had to terminate it to preserve her national team career.

Sulemana said her grandmother and a national team coach made her abort the babies, so she could join the Black Queens camp.

The 45-year-old played over 30 matches for Ghana’s women’s national team in a career that spanned over a decade.

She was also part of the Black Queens teams that featured at the 1999, 2003 and 2007 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments.

Memunatu Sulemana Pulse Ghana
“I got pregnant in but my coach and grandmother decided I had to abort it because we were a month and a week away from going to the Black Queens camp,” Sulemana told Original FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“My coach went to see my grandparents. I was young by then so it was recently that an elderly man I know told me the place I reside was where my abortion was done.

“When we came, I was instructed to lie down and my stomach was injected so I felt the pain. I was carrying twins for seven months but I didn’t know and I was not seeing it. I was having my period regularly, there were no signs of me being pregnant.”

Sulemana also opened up on her unfortunate state following her retirement from football, as she now lives in a make-shift kiosk in Accra.

She explained that despite her decorated career, she earned very little while playing football, which has led her to her current situation.

Video: Ex-Black Queens goalkeeper Memunatu Sulemana now lives in wooden kiosk
The former goalkeeper’s current situation comes as a shock, especially as she’s been involved in some football-related roles since hanging her gloves.

In 2018, she was invited by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to assist with the draw for that year’s Women’s African Cup of Nations hosted in Ghana.

Two years later, she was also named as a member of the technical team of Ghana’s U17 female national team, the Black Maidens.

Sulemana was appointed as the team’s goalkeepers’ trainer, and later occupied the same role for the Black Queens.

Watch the former goalkeeper’s interview below:

Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest.
