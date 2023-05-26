‘Messi rather wanted to swap shirts with him’ – Kofi Kyereh pokes fun at Gideon Mensah

A first-half double from Kylian Mbappe was enough to secure all three points for PSG, who chalked a 2-1 win over the hosts.

In the aftermath of the game, Messi and Mensah swapped shirts, with the Ghanaian left-back captured smiling as he walked away.

A photo of the shirt swap was shared by 433 on Instagram, accompanied by the caption: “When you swap shirts with Lionel Messi.”

Commenting under the post, Kyereh made fun of his international teammate, saying: “Messi wanted to swap shirts with Gideon Mensah.”

Meanwhile, Kyereh recently disclosed that he idolised Brazilian star Neymar while growing up and modeled his game around the former Barcelona forward.

Kyereh saw his career massively uplifted last year after playing for Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the World Cup in Qatar.

The 27-year-old also secured a big move from St. Pauli to Freiburg last summer and scored two goals for the Bundesliga side before an injury ended his season.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking to Pulse.com.gh in an exclusive interview in December, the midfielder opened up on what his childhood was like.

He explained although he used to like playing basketball as a kid, football has always been his passion.

He further named Neymar as his childhood idol, insisting he idolised the PSG superstar and often went on YouTube to learn his style of play.

“It’s Neymar Jr,” Kyereh replied when asked about his all-time favourite footballer. “The first time saw him when he played for Santos at his first club in Brazil, he was 16 years and around that time and I was 12 years old.

“And it was the style and enjoyment watching him play what I loved about him. And since then I always checked on YouTube for new skill videos of him playing football. I will get my ball and meet with friends or alone to learn the dribbling skills he did in the videos.