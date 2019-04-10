Ghana have failed to win the AFCON since 1982 in Libya, despite reaching the grand finale of the competition on three different occasions afterwards.

They lost on penalties in both 1992 and 2015 to Ivory Coast and suffered a 1-0 defeat against Egypt in 2010: all three were at the final stage of the continental showpiece.

Essien who was the skipper of the Black Stars in the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations in the absence of the substantive captain and his deputy at the time Stephen Appiah and John Mensah respectively has said that the Black Stars will need luck which has eluded the nation for the past two decades as well as committed players in order to conquer Africa.

“We need good hungry players, good management and a bit of luck to win titles in football and I have no doubt the team will be doing everything to win it,” the former Chelsea star told goal.com.

“It won’t be easy because there are so many strong teams in Africa who will be looking to win it, so it’s going to be a big battle.

“I am sure the guys will be ready and we will find out in due course.”

Michael Essien is well remembered in the Africa Cup of Nations by scoring the famous equaliser against Nigeria in the 2008 AFCON of home soil.

Ghana have been seeded in pot 1 of the draw to be held on Friday in Cairo.