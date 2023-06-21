ADVERTISEMENT
‘Enjoy your retirement bro’ – Michael Essien’s message to Asamoah Gyan

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Ghana international Michael Essien has wished compatriot Asamoah Gyan all the best as he retires from professional football.

Gyan officially announced his retirement while speaking at the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meeting on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

The former Sunderland and Stade Rennes forward leaves the game as Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals as well as his country’s second most-capped player.

A statement released by Gyan said he arrived at the decision to hang up his boots because he felt it was the right time.

Having played alongside the striker for many years and in different tournaments, Essien took to Twitter to wish Gyan a happy retirement.

“Enjoy your retirement bro @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 I wish you all the best BABY JET,” the former Chelsea midfielder tweeted.

Essien and Gyan were part of Ghana’s golden generation that qualified the country for its first-ever FIFA World Cup in 2006.

Meanwhile, Gyan’s retirement comes after a four-year absence from the national team, with his last appearance coming in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Essien, though, is currently an assistant coach at Danish side Nordsjaelland, having obtained a UEFA A coaching License earlier this year.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
