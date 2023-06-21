‘Enjoy your retirement bro’ – Michael Essien’s message to Asamoah Gyan

The former Sunderland and Stade Rennes forward leaves the game as Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals as well as his country’s second most-capped player.

A statement released by Gyan said he arrived at the decision to hang up his boots because he felt it was the right time.

Having played alongside the striker for many years and in different tournaments, Essien took to Twitter to wish Gyan a happy retirement.

“Enjoy your retirement bro @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 I wish you all the best BABY JET,” the former Chelsea midfielder tweeted.

Essien and Gyan were part of Ghana’s golden generation that qualified the country for its first-ever FIFA World Cup in 2006.

Meanwhile, Gyan’s retirement comes after a four-year absence from the national team, with his last appearance coming in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

