RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Milovan Rajevac checks into Alisa Hotel as he awaits Black Stars job

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Milovan Rajevac has touched down in Ghana ahead of his imminent appointment as new Black Stars coach.

Milovan Rajevac checks into Alisa Hotel as he awaits Black Stars job
Milovan Rajevac checks into Alisa Hotel as he awaits Black Stars job

The Serbian tactician is currently the frontrunner to replace the sacked Charles Kwabla Akonnor at the helm.

Recommended articles

According to a report by 3news, Milovan has been in Ghana since Monday and is lodging at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

twitter.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is widely reported to have settled on the Serbian coach after failing to reach an agreement with other targets.

Milovan had a successful spell with Ghana from 2008 to 2010 before he parted ways with the West Africans.

The 67-year-old guided the Black Stars to the final of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where they lost narrowly to Egypt.

He also led Ghana to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in South Africa, making them only the third African nation to reach that far.

Milovan Rajevac
Milovan Rajevac Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund assistant manager Otto Addo is reportedly set to be named as an assistant coach of the Black Stars.

The 45-year-old played for Ghana between 1999 and 2006 and was part of the team that represented the country at its first World Cup in Germany.

He also served as a scout for Ghana between 2013 and 2015 before taking up a role as assistant manager at FC Nordsjælland.

Addo has since served as an assistant coach for Borussia Monchengladbach and is currently serving in the same role at Bundesliga side Dortmund.

5 Facts That Affected the Black Stars Match against Benin.🤦🏽‍♀️

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Photos: Former Kotoko player Godfred Yeboah goes home in a boot-shaped casket

Godfred Yeboah collage

Chelsea's Alonso to stop taking the knee

Chelsea's Spanish defender Marcos Alonso will no longer take the knee before matches Creator: Glyn KIRK

Ronaldo overtakes Messi as top 10 highest-paid footballers are revealed; see full list

Ronaldo overtakes Messi as top 10 highest-paid footballers are revealed; see full list

Pochettino calls for patience with all-star PSG

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi played together for the first time in midweek but PSG were held by Club Brugge in the Champions League Creator: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD