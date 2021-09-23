Milovan Rajevac checks into Alisa Hotel as he awaits Black Stars job

According to a report by 3news, Milovan has been in Ghana since Monday and is lodging at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is widely reported to have settled on the Serbian coach after failing to reach an agreement with other targets.

Milovan had a successful spell with Ghana from 2008 to 2010 before he parted ways with the West Africans.

The 67-year-old guided the Black Stars to the final of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where they lost narrowly to Egypt.

He also led Ghana to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in South Africa, making them only the third African nation to reach that far.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund assistant manager Otto Addo is reportedly set to be named as an assistant coach of the Black Stars.

The 45-year-old played for Ghana between 1999 and 2006 and was part of the team that represented the country at its first World Cup in Germany.

He also served as a scout for Ghana between 2013 and 2015 before taking up a role as assistant manager at FC Nordsjælland.