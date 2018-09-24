Pulse.com.gh logo
Modric beats Ronaldo and Salah to win world best player


FIFA Best Award Luka Modric beats off competition from Ronaldo and Salah to win world best player

The Real Madrid midfielder has been named as the Best FIFA Men's Player of 2018

Luka Modric has beaten off competition from Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah again to win the Best Fifa's men's player of 2018.

Modric was named as the winner of the men's category at the climax of the Best Fifa Football Awards show at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Monday night.

The former Tottenham midfielder broke the 10-year Lionel Messi/Ronaldo duopoly, with Modric the first player other than the pair to win the award for over a decade.

Compered by British actor Idris Elba, the awards were in their third year in this guise having previously been a joint venture with France Football's Ballon d'Or between 2010 and 2016, and before that the Fifa World Player of the Year award.

Since 2008, it had been Messi first and Ronaldo second five times, and Ronaldo first, Messi second five times.

Luka Modric managed to break the 10-year duopoly of the award by Messi and Ronaldo following a splendid UEFA Champions League campaign coupled with five star display in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, helping Croatia reach the final.

