Mohammed Kudus 100% sure West Ham can win Europa League

Kudus has been involved in 12 goals since joining the English club (nine goals and three assists) despite being deployed as a right winger.

It’s fair to say David Moyes’ side missed the 23-year-old’s presence when he joined Ghana for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast in January.

ADVERTISEMENT

But having returned to the club after the Black Stars’ group-stage exit from the tournament, Kudus has since featured in Premier League games against Manchester United, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Brentford, and provided an assist in West Ham’s 4-2 victory over the latter on Monday.

The former Nordsjaelland playmaker is of the view that the Hammers have the ability to win the Europa League and also finish in the Premier League’s top six.

Pulse Ghana

“We are in Europe now and want to make an impact as we won it last year, while we also want to challenge the top six teams in the league," Kudus told the club’s website ahead of the game against Brentford.

"Yes, 100% [we can win the UEFA Europa League]. We won the UEFA Europa Conference League last year, so we have the same mentality and approach (for) every single game. It’s very possible.”

ADVERTISEMENT