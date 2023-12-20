Mohammed Kudus: My mother used to sell Tuo Zaafi to take care of us

The Ghana international said his mother put her job on the line to take care of him by selling Tuo Zaafi, a Ghanaian delicacy made from corn or millet, on the streets.

He added that he’s keen to make her as comfortable as possible now that he’s earning some good money and has stopped her from selling.

“My mum used to sell Tuo zaafi. She put her job on the line to take care of me and my siblings. But now I don’t let her do that anymore,” Kudus told Guvna B in an interview with West Ham TV.

“But if she can do that [work that hard], then there’s a lot for me to also do for her to make her as comfortable as possible.”

The West Ham star also revealed that the first thing he did after signing a professional contract was to buy his mother a house.

The young playmaker said moving his mum out of Nima, the slum community where he was born, remains one of his biggest achievements.

“Moving her out of Nima, getting her her own house. I think that’s one of the biggest achievements that she’s proud of. The first thing I did when I moved to Denmark was to give my mum a house so that she can be comfortable,” he said.

“I believe that’s the basic need in living; to wake up with no monthly rent [on your mind] and stuff. So that’s the big thing I was able to do for her.”

The 23-year-old has made a great start to life in the Premier League since swapping Ajax for East London by settling in seamlessly.

Kudus has also been scoring for fun and netted a double in the Hammers’ 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers last Sunday.