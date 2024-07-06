Video: Mohammed Kudus returns to Nima to play football with childhood friends

Having participated in Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) last month, the 23-year-old continues to enjoy his holidays in his home country.

Kudus plays football on Nima's dusty pitches

Despite being a professional footballer, Kudus returned to Nima to play on the dusty pitches with his childhood friends.

A viral video on social media shows the former Ajax Amsterdam star in action with some folk in the community.

Meanwhile, Kudus has joined the likes of Harry Kane and Joel Embiid as athletes who have been signed by American footwear brand Skechers.

The West Ham forward was unveiled as Skechers’ latest signee in an Ad that also featured Kane, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Anthony Elanga.

The video also featured transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, along with a tweet that reads: “Mohammed Kudus to Skechers, here we go. Every document has been signed, sealed and completed.”

Kudus will now be playing in Skechers boots whenever he lines up for West Ham and the Ghana national team.

“I’ve been testing and competing in the Skechers Razor for a while now, and it’s evident to me that this is the best and most comfortable boot I’ve ever worn,” Kudus said in a statement, as quoted by Fashion United UK.

“It’s the right time to make it official with Skechers, and I look forward to working with their team to help introduce this incredible brand to more players as they take Skechers Football around the world.”