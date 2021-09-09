The controversial musician said this in a Facebook post, where he criticised the government for failing to keep records of ex-players.

Pulse Ghana

“Mohammed Polo was better than Lionel Messi,” A Plus wrote, accompanied by an old photo of Polo.

“The only reason why you'll argue is because the Gama films set up by Kwame Nkrumah to keep records of great Ghanaians and events was sold for 1 dollar. Tapes containing our history and movies were thrown out to be destroyed by rain and sun.

“Ghana!!! Tweaa!! Anyway, the best footballers of all time are Pele, Diego Maradona and Mohammed Polo.”

Polo was a household name in Ghana football in the 1970s and 1980s while playing for Accra Hearts of Oak.

He was also an integral member of the Black Stars team that won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1978.

The 64-year-old’s impressive performances earned him a nomination for the African Footballer of the Year award in 1977.