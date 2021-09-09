RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Mohammed Polo was better than Lionel Messi – A Plus

Social commentator Kwame A Plus believes former Ghana international Mohammed Polo was a better footballer than Lionel Messi.

In his view, only Diego Maradona and Pele rank ahead of Polo when it comes to the greatest players of all time.

The controversial musician said this in a Facebook post, where he criticised the government for failing to keep records of ex-players.

“Mohammed Polo was better than Lionel Messi,” A Plus wrote, accompanied by an old photo of Polo.

“The only reason why you'll argue is because the Gama films set up by Kwame Nkrumah to keep records of great Ghanaians and events was sold for 1 dollar. Tapes containing our history and movies were thrown out to be destroyed by rain and sun.

“Ghana!!! Tweaa!! Anyway, the best footballers of all time are Pele, Diego Maradona and Mohammed Polo.”

Polo was a household name in Ghana football in the 1970s and 1980s while playing for Accra Hearts of Oak.

He was also an integral member of the Black Stars team that won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1978.

The 64-year-old’s impressive performances earned him a nomination for the African Footballer of the Year award in 1977.

Polo is widely regarded as one of the greatest players ever to emerge from Ghana and was dubbed the ‘Dribbling Magician’ during his playing days.

