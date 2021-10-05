Mubarak Wakaso among five players dropped from Milo’s Black Stars squad

However, a statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said only 27 players will begin camping today (Tuesday) after five were excused from the squad.

They are Ismail Abdul Ganiyu, Tariqe Fosu Henry, Joseph Alfred Duncan, Mubarak Wakaso and Emmanuel Gyasi.

“Twenty Seven players will open camp Tuesday morning to begin preparation for this month's Match day three and Match day four FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers against Zimbabwe,” the GFA said.

“This follows the decision of the Technical team to excuse five players from the squad ahead of the qualifiers.”

The exclusion of Wakaso, though, comes as a huge shock as he has been a mainstay in the Black Stars in recent years.

AFP

“Meanwhile, England based right-back Andrew Kyereh Yiadom who plays for Reading FC is currently being assessed after picking up a knock on Saturday during a Championship game against Cardiff City and got replaced by Jahmari Clarke in the 80th minute,” the statement added.

The Black Stars will face Zimbabwe in a Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier on Saturday, October 9. 2021, before travelling to Harare three days later for the return fixture.

Below is the Black Stars’ 27-man squad to face Zimbabwe:

Goalkeepers

Lawrence Ati- Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak), Ibrahim Danlad, (Asante Kotoko), Jojo Wallocott (Swindon Town)

Defenders: Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Andrew Yiadom (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg).

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC).