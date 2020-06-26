He explained that some of his former Black Stars teammates used to call him Monkey from Berekum due to where he hails from.

John Paintsil says the discrimination he experienced at the Black Stars was one of the most trying moments he faced in his career.

“I experienced segregation even at the Black Stars camp. Some of my teammates had issues with certain players from certain parts of the country.”

“The most painful and hurtful part of segregation I have endured was here in Ghana when a teammate called me a monkey from Berekum,” he noted.

He revealed that there was a point he had a physical encounter with one of the senior members of the Black Stars team whilst in camp.

“When I joined the Black Stars at one point I had to fight a teammate who looked down on me just because of where I come from,” he told Angel FM.

Paintsil had an outstanding career at both club and country: he played for West Ham United, Fulham and he also excelled with the Black Stars, featuring in both the 2010 and the 2020 FIFA World Cups.

He capped 89 times for the national team between 2001 and 2013.