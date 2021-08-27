New boss Flick recalls Reus in his first Germany squad

Flick has replaced Joachim Loew, who stepped down after 15 years in charge following Euro 2020 where Germany lost to England in the last 16.

Germany sit third in their 2022 World Cup qualifying group, three points behind leaders Armenia, after a shock home defeat by North Macedonia last March.

The four-time world champions face minnows Liechtenstein on September 2, Armenia three days later and Iceland in Reykjavik on September 8.

Flick, who led Bayern Munich to the treble in 2019/20, has included eight players from the defending Bundesliga champions.

Borussia Dortmund captain Reus, 32, opted out of the European Championship after a run of injuries.

Dortmund centre-back Mats Hummels misses out due to injury, as does Leeds defender Robin Koch.

Borussia Moenchengladbach centre-back Matthias Ginter is unavailable after testing positive for Covid-19.

In their absence, Flick has called up the untested trio of Hoffenheim left-back David Raum, Freiburg centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck and teenage forward Karim Adeyemi, 18, of Red Bull Salzburg.

"It's a good mix of experienced and young players," Flick told AFP subsidiary SID.

"We're all fired up to work with the team and prepare them for the games. It's important that the team shows what quality it has, because it has enormous quality."

Germany have struggled since finishing bottom of their 2018 World Cup group and a humiliating 6-0 thrashing by Spain last November is still fresh in the minds of German fans.

The team showed glimpses of promise at Euro 2020, but a 4-2 win over Portugal was followed by a nervy draw with Hungary, then a 2-0 defeat by England in the knockout stage.

Germany squad

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Bernd Leno (Arsenal/ENG), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defenders: Ridle Baku (VfL Wolfsburg), Robin Gosens (Atalanta/ITA) Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), David Raum (Hoffenheim), Antonio Ruediger (Chelsea/ENG), Nico Schlotterbeck (Freiburg), Niklas Suele (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City/ENG), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Moenchengladbach)