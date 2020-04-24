Neymar’s mother, Nadine Goncalves, 52 discovered his toyboy was gay 10 days after Neymar had given his approval to her relationship with Thiago Ramos.

Ramos who is six years younger than Neymar allegedly romantically got involved with Neymar’s chef Mauro before dating the Paris Saint Germain’s 52-year-old mother Nadine Goncalves.

There are also claims that Thiago Ramos, a model was dating a famous Brazilian actor and stand-up comedian called Carlinhos Maia.

However, it remains unclear when he began dating Neymar's mother, although Ramos was pictured at the former Barcelona star's lavish birthday party in February.

The 23-year-old is understood to have returned to his family after he was thrown out of Nadine's mansion.

He posted a video on Instagram of himself playing a computer game with his mother and sister on Wednesday.

The news comes less than a fortnight after Nadine confirmed the relationship after posting a picture of herself cuddling up to Tiago alongside the caption: 'The inexplicable cannot be explained, you live it...' followed by a love heart emoji.

Neymar then left a heartfelt comment under the post, which read: 'Be happy mom. Love you.'

Before he became involved with Nadine, Tiago sent Neymar a message insisting that their paths would cross one day.