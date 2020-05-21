The Frenchman used to drive an “inexpensive” Mini Cooper, but has now swapped it for a new Mercedes.

Kante had been driving a £20,000 Mini Cooper since he arrived at Leicester City in the summer of 2015.

Kante arrives at training in his new Mercedes

Interestingly, the 29-year-old midfielder continued to drive the Mini after making a big-money move to Premier League giants Chelsea.

On Tuesday, though, Kante arrived for Chelsea’s training driving a new Mercedes following the Coronavirus break.

The midfielder is widely regarded as one of the most humble footballers around, with his infectious smile and personality endearing him to many fans.

In November 2018, he signed a new contract with the Blues which ensured his wages were upped to £290,000 per week.

Kante is a two-time Premier League winner and was also part of the France team that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup.