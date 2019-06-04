The committee, led by Dr. Kofi Amoah, departed Accra on Monday, June 3 for the 69th FIFA Congress to be held in France.

The FIFA Congress will come off at the Paris expo Porte de Versailles in the French capital on Wednesday, June 5.

The Graphic Online reports that the contingent also included the two other NC members, Naa Odofoley Nortey and Samuel Osei Kuffour.

READ ALSO: AFCON 2019: More photos and videos from Black Stars training session in Dubai

The committee members are expected to meet FIFA officials on the sidelines of the Congress to finalise discussions on the revised statutes of the GFA.

The NC is reportedly hopeful that was hopeful that the new draft would be approved by FIFA at the meeting, a source said.

The NC also hopes to get the revised statutes out of the way in order to start preparations for the next GFA elections.

The Normalisation Committee was set up by FIFA to oversee to the administration of football in the country in place of the dissolved Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The committee is tasked with bringing normalcy in Ghana football following what has been a chaotic last few months.

READ ALSO: AFCON 2019: Profile of Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey

The committee members include Dr. Kofi Amoah, former Bayern Munich defender Sammy Kuffour, who recently replaced Lawyer Duah Adoteng.

The committee was initially handed a six-month mandate, ending March 31 but their mandate has since been extended by FIFA.