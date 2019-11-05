He beats off competition from Randy Abbey and Dr Toni Aubynn who were touted as favourites by the media.

Mark Addo polled 65% of the votes cast, hence secured resounding victory to stun his opponents in the elections held on Tuesday.

The GFA Vice President election was voted by only members of the GFA Executive Council, which is made up of 12 members- but it is currently 11 because the Regional RFAs are yet to go for a run-off to elect their last representative on the board after the first round resulted in a tie.

The unfancied Mark Addo polled 6 of the 11 votes cast to emerge as the next GFA Vice President.

He will assist Kurt Okraku who was elected as the President of the GFA two weeks ago at the Accra Surgeon and Physician Council, Accra.

Even though he has been involved in football administration for the past 20 years he has been quiet about his activities until he took charge of Nzema Kotoko.

He formed Accra-based side Mandela Stars in the 1990s while he was working with some bug investment companies in America before returning home.

The founding member of Nzema Kotoko SC last month surprised many when cruised by winning the election to pick one of the three slots for second tier clubs onto the Ghana FA Executive Council before getting the chance.

Mark Addo showed his managerial nous for the Nzema based side led their final appearance in the NC Special Competition Tier 2.