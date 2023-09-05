ADVERTISEMENT
Germany's Oliver Kahn celebrates Sammy Kuffour’s birthday with life-saving CPR photo from 2001

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Germany goalkeeper Oliver Kahn marked Sammuel Osei Kuffour’s birthday by rolling the years back to the moment the Ghanaian saved his life.

Kahn and Kuffour were teammates at Bayern Munich for over a decade and won literally everything together.

The pair were also very good friends off the pitch and their bond was demonstrated during a UEFA Champions League match against Manchester United in 2001.

Kahn appeared to have collapsed during the game, with Kuffour rushing to give him Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the pitch.

The legendary German goalkeeper eventually regained consciousness, with Kuffour’s spontaneous reaction being regarded by many as life-saving.

With the former Ghana international marking his 47th birthday on Sunday, September 3, 2023, Kahn celebrated him by sharing a photo from the incident in 2001.

“Happy Birthday to my good friend Sammy Kuffour who turned 47 yesterday and always had a huge “impact“ on our defense,” the ex-goalkeeper wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, in a 2020 interview with Joy Sports, Kuffour said all that was on his mind was to save Khan when he saw the shot-stopper go down.

Samuel Osei Kuffour and Oliver Kahn at Bayern Munich
Samuel Osei Kuffour and Oliver Kahn at Bayern Munich Pulse Ghana
“I didn’t even think about it. The German media later made fun of me that Sammy Kuffour was kissing Oliver Kahn,” he said.

“I drove him that day from camp because his driving license had been seized for over speeding. We were very close and our homes were next to each other so I used to drive him to camp.

“At the end of the day, we won and after the game, he came to me and said Danke (Thank you in German).”

The ex-centre-back also enjoyed a glamorous career with German giants Bayern, with whom he won the UEFA Champions League in 2001.

