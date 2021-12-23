RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Pele discharged from hospital

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Brazilian football great Pele underwent surgery for a tumor on September 4, and spent a month in hospital

Brazilian football great Pele underwent surgery for a tumor on September 4, and spent a month in hospital Creator: NELSON ALMEIDA
Brazilian football great Pele underwent surgery for a tumor on September 4, and spent a month in hospital Creator: NELSON ALMEIDA

Brazilian football great Pele was discharged from hospital Thursday after two weeks of chemotherapy for a colon tumor, announced the Sao Paulo hospital that treated him.

Recommended articles

The 81-year-old ex-player known as "O Rei" (The King) "is stable and will continue the treatment of the colon tumor that was identified in September of this year," the Albert Einstein Hospital said in a statement.  

Pele underwent surgery for the tumor on September 4, spending a month in the hospital before being discharged to continue chemotherapy.

It is the latest in a string of health troubles for the aging star, whose public appearances have grown increasingly rare. 

Considered by many the greatest footballer of all time, Edson Arantes do Nascimento -- Pele's real name -- is the only player in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970). 

He burst onto the global stage at just 17 by scoring dazzling goals, including two in the final against hosts Sweden, as Brazil won the World Cup for the first time in 1958. 

He went on to have one of the most storied careers in sport, scoring more than 1,000 goals before retiring in 1977. 

Pele announced on Instagram on December 9 that he would stay in hospital for just "a few days" for chemotherapy. 

He ended up staying for two weeks. 

"Don't worry, I'm just getting ready for the holiday season!" he said in a message to fans. 

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

‘No coach can stop me from playing at AFCON’ – Adebayor slams European clubs

‘No coach can stop me from playing at AFCON’ – Adebayor slams European clubs

5 local players named in Milovan Rajevac's 30-man provisional squad for AFCON

5 local players included as Milo names Ghana’s 30-man provisional squad for AFCON

Porto reportedly pays a witch doctor £150,000 every year to help them win trophies

Porto reportedly pays a witch doctor £150,000 every year to help them win trophies

‘Now you’re ready for Ghana’ – Thomas Partey woos Eddie Nketiah after his hat-trick

‘Now you’re ready for Ghana’ – Thomas Partey woos Eddie Nketiah after his hat-trick