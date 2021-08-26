Photos: Michael Essien looks dapper as he helps conduct UEFA Champions League draw

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Former Ghana international Michael Essien warmed a lot of hearts with his appearance at the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League draw.

Essien was selected alongside former Chelsea teammate Branislav Ivanovic to assist in conducting the draw on Thursday.

The 38-year-old dressed in a sharp suit as he helped unravel the balls to determine the teams in the various groups.

Speaking before the draw, Essien expressed hope that his former club Chelsea would win this season’s UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel has been voted UEFA Manager of the Year after leading the club to European glory.

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante was also adjudged as the UEFA Midfielder of the Year, while Jorginho was voted UEFA Player of the Year after winning the Champions League and the Euros with Italy.

See the full Champions League group stages draw below:

Group A: Man City, PSG, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge

Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan

Group C: Sporting, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas

Group D: Inter, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff Tiraspol

Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kyiv

Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys

Group G: Lille, Sevilla, Red Bull Salzburg, Wolfsburg

Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg, Malmo

