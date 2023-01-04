PREMIER LEAGUE: Partey stars in Arsenal draw, Iwobi and Ndidi underwhelming in poor defeats

Nine African players were involved across three of the four games, five of those were as starters while the other four came off the bench.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

Arsenal’s five-game winning streak in the Premier League was halted by similarly in-form Newcastle in a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey played the full game, carrying out his anchor duties in the Arsenal midfield well in what was a decent performance from him.

Partey had 106 touches and played 91 passes, completing 78 of them with an 86% success rate including one key pass.

The defensive midfielder also blocked two shots and won all three of his aerial duels to help the Gunners seal a valuable point at home.

Everton 1-4 Brighton

Nigerian midfielder Alex Iwobi was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise bleak evening for Everton who were humbled on home soil by Brighton in a 4-1 defeat.

Iwobi played the full game and had 53 touches, playing 39 passes of which 35 were accurate with a 90% completion rate.

3/3 long balls, one shot on target and a penalty won which was converted by Demarai Gray for a late consolation were the other highlights of Iwobi’s night.

His African teammates on the other hand were poor, Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gueye started the game but was taken off in the 64th minute and replaced by Neal Maupay as well as Abdoulaye Doucoure who came off the bench in the 58th minute but the Malian midfielder could not impact the game.

An African was on the winning side though, Ghanaian right back, Tariq Lamptey came off the bench for Brighton in the 71st minute with his team already 4-0 up.

Leicester City 0-1 Fulham

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi started for Leicester City for the second consecutive game which is a rarity these days but his presence could not help the Foxes avoid a 1-0 defeat at home to Fulham.

Ndidi had a decent game in which he had 45 touches, completed 20 out of 28 passes, won 6 out of 10 ground duels, won both of his aerial duels and made five tackles in 72 minutes before he was substituted off.

Ghanaian centre-back Daniel Amartey was also in action and he played the full game, recording two clearances, one interception, a tackle and a blocked shot each and was never dribbled past.

