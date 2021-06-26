RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Promoted Salernitana seek buyer to play in Serie A

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Lazio president Claudio Lotito co-owns promoted Salernitana.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito co-owns promoted Salernitana. Creator: Tiziana FABI
Lazio president Claudio Lotito co-owns promoted Salernitana. Creator: Tiziana FABI

Newly-promoted Serie A club Salernitana announced Saturday they are are seeking a buyer to allow them to take their place in the Italian top flight next season.

Recommended articles

According to Italian Football Federation (FIGC) rules two clubs under the same ownership cannot play in the same division.

And the club based in Salerno, south of Naples, is co-owned by Lazio boss Claudio Lotito. 

Salernitana clinched a top flight place after finishing second in Serie B. 

To play a third Serie A season in their history, and first since 1998-1999, the club were given a month to meet FIGC rules.

That deadline expired on Saturday and Salernitana immediately announced that club shares have been placed in an independent trust, responsible for finding a buyer within six months.

According to reports, a Middle East consortium, the Bin Zayed Group, which in the past tried to buy English club Newcastle, made an offer of 60 million euros ($71.6 million) to the club owners during the week.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Liverpool star Sadio Mane commissions €500,000 hospital he built for his hometown

Sadi Mane's Hospital

Isaac Dogboe: Ghanaian boxer defeats Adam Lopez by majority decision (Video)

Isaac Dogboe: Ghanaian boxer defeats Adam Lopez by majority decision (Video)

Record-equalling Ronaldo saves Portugal as Germany avoid shock Euro 2020 exit

Karim Benzema scored his first goals for France since October 2015 Creator: Darko Bandic

Algeria star Riyad Mahrez proposes to girlfriend with customised £400,000 ring

Algeria star Riyad Mahrez proposes to girlfriend with customised £400,000 ring