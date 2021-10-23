RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

PSG's Pochettino wants Marseille rivalry 'only on the field' after crowd issues

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Mauricio Pochettino took over as Paris Saint-Germain coach in January

Mauricio Pochettino took over as Paris Saint-Germain coach in January Creator: FRANCK FIFE
Mauricio Pochettino took over as Paris Saint-Germain coach in January Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Saturday he hopes the rivalry between his side and Marseille is expressed "only on the field" ahead of this weekend's meeting.

Recommended articles

PSG head to the Velodrome on Sunday in a French top-flight season marred by crowd trouble.

On Friday Marseille president Pablo Longoria warned his supporters the club could be heavily punished if an off-field incident occured.

Parisian fans have been banned from travelling south due to the issues.

"I wish and hope, for the good of football and everyone, that there will be no type of problem and that we can play a football match with the rivalry that exists and the tension of a football game, but only on the field," former Spurs boss Pochettino said.

"Like every derby, there is pride and emotion together, we know what it means for our fans, us the staff, and the players.

"They are matches unlike others," he added.

Angers' trip to Saint-Etienne on Friday was delayed for an hour after protests from angry home fans.

The match had been held up by a pitch invasion during the player warm-up.

Marseille have been involved in violence more than once this term.

Earlier this month, fans at the Velodrome lobbed fireworks, smoke bombs and other projectiles toward supporters of the Turkish club Galatasaray, sparking clashes both during and after the match.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

‘Shambolic officiating!’ – Sam George slams referee who handled Hearts vs Wydad game

‘Shambolic officiating!’ – Sam George slams referee who handled Hearts vs Wydad game

Perfect Napoli reclaim top spot after Osimhen's 'most important' goal

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen completed a busy week for club and country as he scored Napoli's winner Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE

Ronaldo saves Man Utd again as Chelsea and Bayern cruise

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring Manchester United's winning goal against Atalanta Creator: Paul ELLIS