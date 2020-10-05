Quiz: Plan your ideal football stadium and we’ll tell you the club you support
Take this quiz and we'll tell the club you support...
If you owned a football team, which stadium would want as home venue?
Accra sports stadium
Old Trafford
Ohene Djan stadium
Camp Nou
How much capacity would you want your ideal stadium to take?
50,000
60,000
75,000
100,000
Which of these do you prefer?
Natural Grass pitch
Astroturf
Artificial grass carpet
All of the above
If you could improve one thing at the Accra Sports stadium, what would it be?
The grass
The seats
The washrooms
Nothing
Which of these players would you like to officially open your stadium?
Ronaldinho
Asamoah Gyan
Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi
Which do you prefer?
A half-empty stadium with fans that cheer the team on for 90 minutes
A fully-packed stadium with quiet fans
Fans that jeer and boo players when they are not performing
Fans who don’t criticise players and coaches no matter what
Which stadium in Ghana do you think can host a World Cup game?
Accra sports stadium
Baba Yara stadium
Cape Coast stadium
Karl Reindorf stadium
If you are to name a stadium after a particular brand, which would it be?
Coca-cola
Nike
Kasapreko
Guinness
Bossu make you no bore, but your answers gave you up LOL
You thought you'll get Barcelona when you haven't finished supporting Ghanaian clubs? Hehehe
You support Chelsea but just not the one in London. You're still a Blue bro.
Alhaji Grunsah says hi. LOL
