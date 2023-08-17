ADVERTISEMENT
RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo says Ghana jollof inspired his hat-trick against Bayern Munich

Emmanuel Ayamga

RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo has joked that eating Ghana jollof inspired his hat-trick against Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup final.

Olmo and his teammates won the German Super Cup last Saturday when they thrashed Bayern 3-0 in a largely one-sided game.

The Spain international was the destroyer-in-chief, as he scored all three goals to put Thomas Tuchel’s side to the sword.

In the aftermath of the game, Olmo was engaged by Benjamin Paa Kwesi Henrichs, who sought to know what inspired his impressive performance.

In a video shared on TikTok, the right-back, who was born to a Ghanaian mother and a German father, asked Olmo in Twi: “How did you score the three goals?”

A smiling Olmo jovially responded that “it’s the Ghana jollof” with the pair bursting out in laughter afterwards.

Jollof rice is a common dish in Western Africa, especially in countries like Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Togo, Liberia, Niger, Mali, Ivory Coast and Cameroon.

However, there has been a longstanding rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria over which country makes the best jollof.

Last year, when Manchester United legend Patrice Evra said he believes Nigeria's jollof comes third behind jollof made in Ghana and Senegal.

Having finally tasted Ghana jollof during his stay in Ghana, Evra confessed that it tasted better than that of Nigeria.

However, other celebrities who have tasted jollof rice in both countries have had varied opinions over the years.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
