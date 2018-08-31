Real Madrid sweep all four positional awards

news

Real Madrid dominated the UEFA awards gala in Monaco on Thursday.

Sergio Ramos pipped his teammates Marcelo and Raphael Varane for the best defender gong. He played 11 of the 13 games (missing the second match in the group stage against APOEL due to injury and the return leg against Juventus in quarterfinals for accumulation of cards) and scored a goal in Madrid's opening match.

Luka Modric was chosen as the Best Midfielder by UEFA, beating Kevin De Bruyne(Manchester City) and his own teammate, Toni Kroos. He also received the Best Player award, a prize that ended the reign of Cristiano Ronaldo - winner of the last two editions. Ronaldo was elected as the Best Forward of the last edition of the Champions League.

He scored in all of the matches of the group stage, something that nobody had achieved before, and scored a bicycle kick against Juventus that was chosen as the Best Goal of the tournament.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) also were nominated for the prize that eventually went to Ronaldo.