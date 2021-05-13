Lewandowski has scored 39 league goals this season -- one short of Gerd Mueller's Bundesliga tally of 40 in 1971/72.

However, he only trained for 40 minutes on Thursday ahead of Saturday's match at Freiburg.

In a statement, Bayern said Lewandowski "trained a little shorter than the rest of the team" because of his workload, having been sidelined for three weeks in April by a knee injury.

However, German newspaper Bild reported the Poland attacker suddenly pulled up and had to stop training, looking visibly annoyed.

Both Bild and magazine Kicker said Lewandowski left the pitch accompanied by team doctor Jochen Hahne and physio Gianni Bianchi.

It was the first day of a special training camp which Bayern, who were confirmed Bundesliga champions for the ninth straight season last weekend, are holding in Grassau am Chiemsee, near Munich.

All German top-flight clubs are holding a quarantine camp for the last two matches of the season in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.