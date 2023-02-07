Report: Christian Atsu found alive in Turkish earthquake rubble

Award-winning Ghanaian journalist, Saddick Adams tweeted that: “I’m still in contact with Christian Atsu’s management. A teammate of Atsu has confirmed to them, the player has been found and taken to the hospital. They expect an official statement from his club soon. Prayers still with him and everyone. Trust God he is safe.”

Earlier media reports suggested that Atsu and his club director Tanur Savut who were both believed to be in Turkey at the time of the incident have been left under the rubble.

So far, more than 2000 people have died and rescuers are racing to pull survivors from beneath the rubble after the devastating earthquake ripped through Turkey and Syria, leaving destruction and debris on each side of the border.

One of the strongest earthquakes to hit the region in a century shook residents from their beds at around 4 a.m. on Monday, sending tremors as far away as Lebanon and Israel.

The epicentre of the 7.8-magnitude quake was 23 kilometres (14.2 miles) east of Nurdagi, in Turkey’s Gaziantep province, at a depth of 24.1 kilometres (14.9 miles), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Christian Atsu came from the bench to score the winner for Hatayspor in the Turkish league last night.