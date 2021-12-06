RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Sampdoria president resigns after arrest in bankruptcy case

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Massimo Ferrero has resigned as president of Serie A club Sampdoria.

Massimo Ferrero has resigned as president of Serie A club Sampdoria. Creator: MARCO BERTORELLO
Massimo Ferrero has resigned as president of Serie A club Sampdoria. Creator: MARCO BERTORELLO

Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has resigned after his reported arrest on Monday for alleged involvement in fraudulent bankruptcy cases, the Italian Serie A club announced. 

Recommended articles

"We learned with great surprise of the arrest of Massimo Ferrero (...) for bankruptcy cases which date back many years," Genoa-based outfit said in a statement.

"It is important to clarify that these matters have absolutely nothing to do with the (club) management."

"To protect at best" the interests of Sampdoria, Mr. Ferrero "intends to resign immediately from all his functions and make himself available to investigators," the statement added. 

According to Italian media, Ferrero was arrested on Monday in Milan and taken to a prison in the northern Italian city.

The 70-year-old is accused, along with five others who have been placed under house arrest, with fraudulent bankruptcy and other alleged financial crimes. 

According to his lawyer, quoted by the daily newspaper Il Corriere della Sera, the arrest was linked to the bankruptcy of companies with headquarters in the southern Calabria region. 

Sampdoria are currently in 15th place in the Italian top-flight.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

‘We’re the monkeys, so no one respects AFCON’ – Evra on Ballon d’Or positions

‘We’re the monkeys, so no one respects AFCON’ – Patrice Evra on Ballon d’Or positions

Stormzy: British-Ghanaian rapper finally meets lookalike Romelu Lukaku at Wizkid’s concert (Video)

Stormzy: British-Ghanaian rapper finally meets lookalike Romelu Lukaku at Wizkid’s concert (Video)

Iran women’s goalkeeper accused of being a man after saving two penalties

Iran women’s goalkeeper accused of being a man after saving two penalties

I’d have played for Germany if I didn’t leave Bundesliga too early – Kevin-Prince Boateng

I’d have played for Germany if I didn’t leave Bundesliga too early – Kevin-Prince Boateng