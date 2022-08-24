Samuel Eto’o names Abedi Pele as greatest African footballer of all time

The Cameroon FA President arrived in Ghana last week in the company of the Supreme Committee and Legacy delegation for a two-day visit as Qatar Legacy Ambassador.

pulse senegal

“In the first position, I have three names. It’s difficult to make a choice. I have Roger Milla, George Weah, Abedi Pele,” he said on GHOne TV.

“When I was a child, these three big names were incredible. Apart from that, there’s Adebayor, Yaya Toure, Drogba, and Michael Essien. We have a lot of names.”

Abedi was one of Africa’s most celebrated footballers in the 1990s, having made his name with Olympique Marseille.

The 57-year-old won numerous titles with the French giants, including Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League.

He was also voted CAF Footballer of the Year three times, with a triumph in the 1982 AFCON completing his medal cabinet at both club and international level.

Pulse Nigeria

In a 2020 interview, former Ghana international Joe Addo recounted how Abedi used to leave opposition players and referees star-struck.

Addo played alongside Abedi in the Black Stars and disclosed that both opposition players and referees used to scramble for his photographs.

“I remember in our match against Gabon, the Gabonese players came into the dressing room to take pictures with Abedi Pele,” Addo told Accra-based Joy FM.

“Even the referees wanted to take pictures with him. That was how great he was. He was graceful. He was always willing to take pictures but, on the pitch…he was always serious.”

The former Ghana defender also revealed that Abedi Pele and Tony Yeboah never took their winning bonuses and per diems while playing for the Black Stars.