RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Scotland to face Luxembourg and Netherlands in Euro 2020 warm-ups

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Scotland will take on Luxembourg and the Netherlands in warm-up fixtures before the delayed Euro 2020 as they prepare for their first major tournament in 23 years.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke

AFP

Steve Clarke's side will face Luxembourg away on June 2 and then play the Dutch in Portugal on June 6.

Recommended articles

Scotland begin their first appearance in a major finals since 1998 against the Czech Republic at Hampden Park in Glasgow on June 14. Croatia and England are also in their group.

"Luxembourg and Netherlands offer us two very different challengers, both valuable to us ahead of our Group D fixtures," said manager Clarke.

"The matches provide an opportunity to build on the progress that got us to the finals and fine-tune before what we all want to be a memorable return to a major tournament."

Luxembourg stunned the Republic of Ireland last month by winning their opening World Cup qualifier 1-0 in Dublin.

The Netherlands, who are managed by former Rangers defender Frank de Boer, are grouped with Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia in the Euros, with all of those games taking place in Amsterdam.

jw/jc

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

5 signs he feels guilty for hurting you

“Always put yourself first” - Reactions as company opens vacancy 35 minutes after worker died

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

Bob Pixel, Stonebwoy, Adina and all winners from Entertainment Achievement Awards 2021

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria