With the first batch of 70 players expected to conclude their pre-selection exercise this week, the second batch are set to report to camp and would undergo the mandatory COVID-19 testing.

All invited players are advised to report to the GFA Technical Centre on Sunday at 12:00 noon prompt.

The Black Satellites are preparing for the WAFU 'B' U-20 qualification tournament to be staged in Togo later this year.

The winner and runners up from the WAFU ‘B’ U20 tournament would qualify to the 2021 U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania in February next year.

Below are the invited players for the second batch of the U-20 camping:

GOALKEEPERS

Hadi Yahya - Thunder FC; Bawa Akaba - Nania FC; Sibidow Abdul Gafaru - Real Tamale United; Appiah Kubi - Aspire Dreams; Kelvin K. Boahene - Sampdoria FC

RIGHT BACKS

Issahaku Fuseini - Utrecht FC; Reuben Gidi - Awudu Issaka FC;Perry Amofa - Accra Auroras;

LEFT BACKS

Shadrack Ampofo - Zelina FC; Benjamin Aloma - Vision FC;

CENTRE BACKS

Remember Adomako - Unity FC; Enoch Afotey - Nzema Kotoko; Andrews K. Appau - Tano Bofoakwa; Arimiyaw Seidu - Unistar Academy; Kobina Boahene Gogo - All Blacks Center Back; Joshua Boni - Golden Sticks; Zakariah Abdallah - Madina Republicans; Nortical Jabril Habib - Kotoku Royals; David Appiah - Miracle Land FC, Richmond Owusu - MSK Zelina FC; Richard Owusu - Zelina FC ;

DEFENSIVE MIDFIELDERS

Evans Sarfo - Deportivo FC; Elvis Addo – Wamanafo Mighty Royals; Salim Adam – New Edubiase; Abass S. Samari - Young Apostles; Abdul M. A. Majeed - Real Tamale United; Emmanuel Acquah - Achiken FC, Abdul Yakubu Rafik - Nsoatreman FC, Peter Cudjoe - Achini United

OFFENSIVE MIDFIELDERS

Abraham Okyere - Inter Allies; Amankwa Forson – WAFA; Emmanuel K. Owusu - Eleven Wonders; Asigre Mohammed - Steadfast FC; Sule Kassim – Kintampo FC; Solomon Adomako – Right to Dream; Sule Kassim - Kintampo FC; Solomon Adomako - Right To Dream; Joseph Tetteh - Benab FC; Farhan Mamoud - IBT Football Club; Kelvin Awuku Takyi - Charity Stars; Rockson Kyeremeh - Sports Academy; Isaac Pappoe - Golden Kick SC; Nana Abakah - Soccer Intellectuals; Bismark Mensah - Simpa FC - Offensive Midfielder

WING-ATTACKERS

Iddris Taylor - Aduana FC; Enoch Obeng - Ebusua Dwarfs; Joseph Amoah - Accra Lions; Joseph Mensah - Vision FC; Emmanuel Ackah - Nzema Kotoko; Patrick Mensah - Star Madrid FC; Awudu Adam - Steadfast FC; Adam Saad- BYF FC; Mohammed Osman - Kintampo FC; Isaac Bonnah Donkor - Final Whistle FC; Rasak Alhassan - Miracle Land FC; Manan A. Zakariah - Benab FC; Dennis Awuni - Real Tarkwa United; Oscar Amoto Eshun - Bosomtwe Stars

AUXILIARY ATTACKERS

Joseph Tabiri Opoku - Tano Bofoakwa; Fausan Alhassan - Benab FC;

ATTACKERS

Kweku Ismael – Wamanafo Mighty Royals; Umar Sherifdeen - Wa Suntaa FC; Labando Abdulai - Gbewaa FC; Kingsley Sekyi - Attram De Visser; Michael A. Bempong - Faith Academy; Blessing Brefo - Rences FC; Emmanuel Atsu - Phoenix FC; Emmanuel Cudjoe - Edinaman FC; Humin Dafie – New Edubiase FC; Ibrahim Awal - Golden Sticks; Michael Debrah - Young Apostles; Ebenezer Adu Kwaw - Givova Academy

