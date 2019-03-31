The midfielder grabbed the only goal of the game in the 48th minute to secure all three points for the Phobians, after slotting in from inside the box.

Just after the break, Hearts of Oak returned energize and three minutes after the break, young sensation Kwadwo Obeng broke the deadlock after a neat exchange of passes with Esso Joseph

Dreams nearly equalized after a brilliant free kick from Eric Gawu was brilliantly tipped off by the impressive Richmond Ayi.

Kofi Kordzi could have doubled the Phobians lead but missed a goal opportunity in a one on one situation.

The home side remained resolute to close up a nervy end to the game and record a win in the opening game of the Special Competition.

In other games, WAFA made light work of Liberty Professionals by beating them 3-1 in Sogakope. Justice Amate, Kingsley Opoku and Andrews Ntim scored to give the Academy Boys a commanding 3-0 lead before Frederick Ansah Botchway grabbed a consolation for the Scientific Soccer Lads.

Karela United put up a superb performance to stun Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 in Cape Coast, AshantiGold posted a comfortable 2-0 win over Techiman Eleven Wonders and Inter Allies were held to a goalless stalemate by Elmina Sharks in Tema.

Stallions FC versus Bechem United and Berekum Chelsea versus Medeama were postponed.