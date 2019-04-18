According to a statement signed by Mr Elvis Adjei-Baah, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of MOYS, reports that the ministry has approved budget to cater for the Black Stars is untrue.

He reiterated that the Sports Ministry has not approved the said $8 million for the Black Stars.

“I can say that there is no budget approved yet or in place for the AFCON.

“There is a delegation currently in Abu Dhabi trying to get a camping facility for the national team, so there is no way we would have come up with a budget once that is not even sorted yet,” Adjei-Baah said.

“Once everything is concluded and is appropriate, we would communicate to the good people of Ghana how much budget has been presented or approved,” it added.

The Black Stars team are expected to start their preparation in mid-May where they will embark for a training camp in the UAE.

Ghana have been drawn in Group F together with defending Champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau.

The tournament takes place in six stadiums across Egypt between 21 June and 19 July.