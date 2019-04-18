The reigning WWE champion was born in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. He will be visiting his home country after 25 years of being away.

A Facebook post from the managers of the WWE world champion says plans are dar implace to his Kofi in his come country.

READ ALSO: Essien to feature in World XI vs England match in June

Over 11 years after making his debut in WWE, Kofi defeated Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35. He thus became the second African American (following Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson)and first African native to hold WWE’s signature title.

He bursting on the WWE scene in 2007, Kingston has established himself as one of WWE’s premier high-flyers.

Kingston also cemented his place in WWE history with a series of daredevil moments where he saved himself from elimination in several Royal Rumble Matches.