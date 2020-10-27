The Ghanaian midfielder is a hard-tackling midfielder, having given a lot of player tough time in the middle of the pack.

Muntari says he is perceived to be stubborn on the field because that is where he gets his daily bread.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Ama McBrown, he noted that his upbringing transformed his character on the pitch as well.

“They say you’re stubborn on the field?” Nana Ama McBrown asked.

“Yeah because that is where I eat,” Muntari said.

Making an allusion to his upbringing he said, “I lived in a compound house and we use to eat together both Muslims and Christians, so if you don’t eat fast what happens, it will get finished.

“So, that is how I transformed because if I go and play there, that is where I eat so if anyone wants to stop, nah he will go down. You can go but I will be here that’s the thing.”

He added that people who have a bad perception about him don’t have work to do.

According to him, “People who say I’m a bad person don’t have work to do because if you have work to do you won’t be thinking of somebody.”

He also added, “You may be probably thinking of someone but someone who has a good life and doing positive things, then you watch them and learn something from them, you don’t sit there and say things that’s ignorance.”

The 36-year-old had an illustrious career with Udinese, Portsmouth, Inter Milan, AC Milan, etc at club level and also excelled with the Black Stars.