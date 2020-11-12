Take this quiz to determine how well you know the Ayews?
The Ayew have dominated Ghanaian football than any other family. This quiz will test how well you know them.
Which year did Abedi Pele win the AFCON with Ghana?
1978
1982
1992
1994
1982 Next question
Aside from the Ayew brothers which other brothers have played for the Black Stars?
Boye brothers
Wakaso brothers
Muntari brothers
Mensah brothers
Wakaso brothers Next question
Andre Ayew’s first AFCON was in?
2008
2010
2012
2013
2008 Next question
All of the Ayews played for the Black Stars except?
Rahim Ayew
Kwame Ayew
Sola Ayew Abedi
Pele Ayew
Sola Ayew Abedi Next question
Abedi Pele won the UEFA Champions League with?
Lyon
PSG Nantes
PSG
Marseille
PS Next question
Which of the following players has more goals in the Premier League than Jordan Ayew?
Tony Yeboah
Andre Ayew
Michael Essien
None of the above
None of the above Next question
Which of the Ayews was rasta-haired during his playing days?
Abedi Pele
Kwame Ayew
Sola Ayew
Rahim Ayew
Kwame Ayew Next question
