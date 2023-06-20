ADVERTISEMENT
Thomas Partey: Arsenal grant midfielder permission to explore Saudi Arabia transfer

Emmanuel Ayamga

Thomas Partey could become the latest big name to move to Saudi Arabia after being linked with a move away from Arsenal.

The Ghana international is said to be the subject of interest from some Saudi clubs, with Arsenal granting him permission to discuss a transfer.

According to a report by 90min, the Gunners will allow the 30-year-old to leave if a concrete offer arrives this summer.

This comes after European transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Arsenal were looking to offload Partey.

The Italian journalist said the English side has no plans of extending his contract and are already having discussions over his exit.

“Understand there’s concrete chance for Thomas Partey to leave Arsenal this summer. Clubs are interested and there are discussions about his exit,” Romano tweeted.

“Current contract expiring in June 2025 and no talks to extend as of today. Arsenal priority remains Declan Rice.”

Saudi Arabia appears to be a possible destination for the former Atletico Madrid man, with many stars already moving to the Middle East.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in January and has since been followed by Karim Benzema to Al-Ittihad.

Also, Chelsea quartet N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibali, Edouard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech are all primed to sign for Saudi clubs this summer.

Meanwhile, Partey is coming off a great personal season, where he helped Arsenal to finish second in the Premier League after running champions Manchester City close.

The Ghanaian was an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s side, playing 33 league games and contributing three goals.

