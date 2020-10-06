Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid for 50 million euros after the Gunners triggered the release clause of the 27-year-old on transfer deadline.

The midfielder was the biggest signing on deadline day and has joined the North London outfit on a long-term contract.

He wrote a heartfelt message on his Instagram account where he thanked everyone at Atletico Madrid for making him feel so welcomed over the years.

"Dear Atletico fans, today I only have words of gratitude for you all," he said.

"For several years, Atletico has been my home and a part of this family will always be with me.

"I want to thank the club for the trust shown in me from the very first day, but above all thanks to this amazing fanbase who accepted me from the very first moment and who have demonstrated that they never stop believing, both in good and bad times."

Atletico Madrid is not just a club, it's a family."